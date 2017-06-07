Teen dead in Cumberland County crash, 2 injured

CROSSVILLE (WATE) – A teen died in a car crash in Cumberland County Monday.

Dade P. Brown, 18, was driving a 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse on Peavine Road southbound around 2 p.m. It was raining at the time.

Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle and was not able to prevent it from crossing into oncoming traffic.

The car crashed into a 2008 Toyota Tundra on the 1900 block of Peavine Rd. The report says Brown died in the crash.

The driver and passenger of the Tundra, Gary and Barabara Storer, were transported to Cumberland Medical Center. They were later transferred to the University of Tennessee Trauma Center for severe injuries.