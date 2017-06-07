SEEED Knox students to graduate from career readiness program

Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – An East Tennessee organization has created a program to help young adults in the community connect with jobs in hopes of keeping them on the right path. A group of students is set to graduate from the program later this month.

SEEED, Socially Equal Energy Efficient Development, is designed to help young adults create pathways out of poverty with career readiness training and environmental literacy skills, The students undergo an eight-week program.

They will be graduating in a “Green Tie Event” that also serves as a fundraiser for the next class. The event is Thursday, June 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Overcoming Believers Church, 211 Harriet Tubman Street. Tickets are $35 at the door.

