Nashville Predators depart for Stanley Cup Finals, game 5

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Predators fans line-up at Nashville International Airport to send-off Predators before game 1 (WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fans of the Nashville Predators are giving the Nashville Predators a send-off as they depart Music City for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final in Pittsburgh.

The Predators play the Penguins Thursday at PPG Paints Arena. The game airs at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.

The teams is asking fans to line-up and support the team as they look to steal a win on the road. Several hundred fans were present when the team flew to Pittsburgh for the first two games.

Goalie Pekka Rinne signs autographs before departing Nashville ahead of Game 1 in Pittsburgh.
(Photo: WKRN)

Game 6 will return to Nashville Sunday. The Predators and Penguins are currently tied 2-2.

