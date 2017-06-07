Nashville Predators depart for Stanley Cup Finals, game 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fans of the Nashville Predators are giving the Nashville Predators a send-off as they depart Music City for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final in Pittsburgh.

The Predators play the Penguins Thursday at PPG Paints Arena. The game airs at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.

The teams is asking fans to line-up and support the team as they look to steal a win on the road. Several hundred fans were present when the team flew to Pittsburgh for the first two games.

Game 6 will return to Nashville Sunday. The Predators and Penguins are currently tied 2-2.