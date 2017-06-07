Knox County school board unanimously approves middle school rezoning plan

Related Coverage Preliminary Knox County middle school rezoning plan would affect 6 other schools

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Board of Education unanimously approved its middle school rezoning plan Wednesday night.

The county is adding two mew middle schools in Gibbs and Hardin Valley. The plan will affect the zoning of Farragut, Karns, Holston, Vine and South-Doyle middle schools.

The school system held a number of public meetings about the issue and says after hearing concerns from the community, they are working on a plan that would allow rising eighth graders to be grandfathered in to remain in their current school zones.

The two new middle schools are expected to be open in August 2018.