Knox County school board unanimously approves middle school rezoning plan

By Published:
Knox County Schools

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Board of Education unanimously approved its middle school rezoning plan Wednesday night.

The county is adding two mew middle schools in Gibbs and Hardin Valley. The plan will affect the zoning of Farragut, Karns, Holston, Vine and South-Doyle middle schools.

More online: Review the full rezoning plan

The school system held a number of public meetings about the issue and says after hearing concerns from the community, they are working on a plan that would allow rising eighth graders to be grandfathered in to remain in their current school zones.

The two new middle schools are expected to be open in August 2018.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s