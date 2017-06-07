Darius Rucker helps dedicate new home for Murfreesboro man

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro man is enjoying a new home Wednesday evening, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Charles received the keys from someone you might recognize—Darius Rucker, who was part of the dedication ceremony.

The new homeowner just earned a degree from Middle Tennessee State University and is now completing his required “sweat equity” hours with Habitat.

Rucker said his home was a rock in his life, and he’s proud to a part of Wednesday’s ceremony.

“Being here and being a part of the organizations, Habitat for Humanity and Ply Gem, giving houses to people, and I’m so proud of the way they do it. The homeowners, they pay a mortgage, helping their credit, the whole big picture, and I’m just proud to be a part of it,” he told News 2.

