3 arrested after attempting to snatch 79-year-old’s purse

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Three people were arrested after an attempted purse snatching in Knoxville Sunday.

A 79-year-old woman received a phone call from a female who wanted to repay her for a loan. When the victim went to the meeting location at 5058 N. Broadway, she was attacked.

The victim says she knew the man that attacked her.

Dustin Clayton Martin, 37, Teresa Lynn Clark, 37, and Mincey Thomas,22, face charges for attempted aggravated robbery and are being held at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s