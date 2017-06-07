3 arrested after attempting to snatch 79-year-old’s purse

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Three people were arrested after an attempted purse snatching in Knoxville Sunday.

A 79-year-old woman received a phone call from a female who wanted to repay her for a loan. When the victim went to the meeting location at 5058 N. Broadway, she was attacked.

The victim says she knew the man that attacked her.

Dustin Clayton Martin, 37, Teresa Lynn Clark, 37, and Mincey Thomas,22, face charges for attempted aggravated robbery and are being held at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.