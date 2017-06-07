17 arrested in Knox County sex offender round-up

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17 people Tuesday during a round-up of suspects said to be in violation of the sex offender registry. Offenses include violation of sex offender registration requirements, failing to register and perjury.

The sheriff’s office says with new technology, capturing unregistered and wanted sex offenders is now a priority. There are 590 known sex offenders in Knox County, and deputies say if they are not willing to follow the rules, they will be arrested.

A total of 33 warrants were issued against the following 17 people:

Ted Shelton, age 49

Jackie King, age 38

Phillip Lauderdale, age 53

Marshall Clifton, age 72

Kristi Jones, age 31

James Houser, age 58

Joe Kremblas, age 61

Ray Hurst, age 44

Bryan Milam, age 42

Brian Weaver, age 50

Adam Hood, age 32

Glynn Conley, age 55

Raymond Gould, age 58

Sandal Shannon, age 46

Kathy Johnson, age 53

Kelly Humphrey, age 73

Darrell Everett, age 58

