17 arrested in Knox County sex offender round-up

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17 people Tuesday during a round-up of suspects said to be in violation of the sex offender registry. Offenses include violation of sex offender registration requirements, failing to register and perjury.
The sheriff’s office says with new technology, capturing unregistered and wanted sex offenders is now a priority. There are 590 known sex offenders in Knox County, and deputies say if they are not willing to follow the rules, they will be arrested.
A total of 33 warrants were issued against the following 17 people:
- Ted Shelton, age 49
- Jackie King, age 38
- Phillip Lauderdale, age 53
- Marshall Clifton, age 72
- Kristi Jones, age 31
- James Houser, age 58
- Joe Kremblas, age 61
- Ray Hurst, age 44
- Bryan Milam, age 42
- Brian Weaver, age 50
- Adam Hood, age 32
- Glynn Conley, age 55
- Raymond Gould, age 58
- Sandal Shannon, age 46
- Kathy Johnson, age 53
- Kelly Humphrey, age 73
- Darrell Everett, age 58