Woman shot in North Knox County

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said they responded to a report of shots fired at around 4:00 a.m. at 6320 Clinton Highway. Deputies said they found a woman that had been shot once.

The woman was conscious and talking to officers, according to the sheriff’s office. She was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

No arrests have been made. The sheriff’s office said they are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit at (865) 215-2243.