WIVK morning personalities ‘Andy & Alison’ leaving Knoxville airwaves

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Popular WIVK morning personalities “Andy & Alison” are leaving the Knoxville airwaves after an award winning 20-year run.

“Andy & Alison and the Morning Crew” first aired on the country music station in 1997, featuring Andy Ritchie and Alison Mencer. The show has won a combined 10 CMA and ACM morning show awards. The two say it’s simply time for a change and to do other things in life.

“A huge THANK YOU to our East Tennessee listening family for allowing us to be a small part of your lives for the past 20 years! I hope we were at least able to put a smile on your face. You are the best! Making the decision to leave our friends at WIVK was not an easy one. I can’t imagine a better place to spend the past two decades on the air. It’s time for a change. I’m incredibly excited about new adventures with more time to work from my home studio, spend time with family and sleep late! Did I mention sleeping late?! What I’m most thrilled about is no longer needing to answer the question ‘Hey Andy! Where’s Alison?’” said Ritchie in a prepared release.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work for the #1 country station in America for the past 20 years. WIVK has been the voice of information and entertainment for the East Tennessee area for over 60 years and I am extremely proud to have been a part of it. I will miss my co-workers, who I also consider friends, and this great radio station. I look forward to no longer setting my alarm at 4am and being able to go to a movie at 9pm without falling asleep! It is time for me to move on, do some traveling with my husband and find some new adventures in life,” said Mencer.

Cumulus Media-Knoxville operations manager Jeff Jarnigan weighed in by saying, “Andy and Allison have been the listener’s choice for as long as I can remember and built a foundation for WIVK of which they can be proud. While we don’t want them to leave, we understand the priority both place on family.”

The duo says they plan to stay on the show until a nationwide search for replacements can be completed.