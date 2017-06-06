Volunteers needed for USA Cycling Championships

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – At the end of June, hundreds of cyclists from across the country will descend on Knoxville for the 2017 U.S. Professional Road and TimeNational Championships.

The men’s and women’s individual time trials and the Knoxville Pedal for the Red are Saturday, June 24. The men’s and women’s road races will take place Sunday, June 25 in downtown Knoxville. Chad Culver, Visit Knoxville’s Sports Commission’s Senior Director, said they need about 300 volunteers over the weekend, but have had only about 150 people sign up.

“You can’t really do these events without volunteers,” said Chad Culver. “What we really need now is course marshalls and traffic control and they’ll be the best seats in the house they’ll be on the side of the roads as cyclists come by.”

Course marshals will work with event staff to manage traffic and crowd control on the race course, ensure riders are kept safe from elements outside of the race course. Volunteers can also sign up to assist the Red Cross team checking in participants and distributing time chips and rider numbers. Onsite training will be provided to all volunteers.

Want to volunteer? Learn more about volunteer opportunities