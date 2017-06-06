Text service helps East Tennesseans find free breakfast, lunch during summer months

ALCOA (WATE) – School is out, and for many, summer months can leave families without meals like breakfast and lunch that are normally provided during the school year. There are summer meal locations to help keep food on the table for your kids and all you have to do is send a text.

The free meals are funded through the Summer Food Service program within the U.S. Department of Agriculture and are available to anyone, including adults. The USDA reports only 16 percent of kids who use free meals

during the school year were getting meals during the summer.

No Kid Hungry is trying to change that statistic. To find free meal locations in your area, text FOOD to 877-877. You will be prompted to provide your address or ZIP code and you’ll immediately get a text back with information on free meal locations near you.