Tennessee State Parks offers many Father’s Day gift ideas

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Father’s Day is coming up and Tennessee State Parks has gift ideas!

Families can treat their father to many different experiences, including an annual golf pass. Pass holders can play unlimited golf on six traditional or three Jack Nicklaus-designed Bear Trace courses.

If dad likes to eat, families can attend the southern-style Father’s Day feast at eight restaurants.

Also, gift cards are always an option. Cards can buy books, walking sticks, shirts and more.

For history and nature buffs, a gift subscription to The Tennessee Conservationist magazine can be a great idea. The magazine highlights many places in the state, nature and history.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s