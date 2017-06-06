Tennessee State Parks offers many Father’s Day gift ideas

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Father’s Day is coming up and Tennessee State Parks has gift ideas!

Families can treat their father to many different experiences, including an annual golf pass. Pass holders can play unlimited golf on six traditional or three Jack Nicklaus-designed Bear Trace courses.

If dad likes to eat, families can attend the southern-style Father’s Day feast at eight restaurants.

Also, gift cards are always an option. Cards can buy books, walking sticks, shirts and more.

For history and nature buffs, a gift subscription to The Tennessee Conservationist magazine can be a great idea. The magazine highlights many places in the state, nature and history.