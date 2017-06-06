Tad Cummins trial scheduled to begin in late July

Related Coverage Tad Cummins pleads not guilty in kidnapping case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A trial date has been set for Tad Cummins, the former Maury County teacher accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl.

According to court documents, the federal trial is scheduled to begin on July 25 in Nashville. Cummins pleaded not guilty to federal charges of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activities, and obstruction of justice in May.

Cummins and his former student disappeared from Columbia on March 13 and remained missing for more than a month before they were found in a rural area of California on April 20. The 50-year-old man has remained in custody since his arrest more than a month ago.

In Maury County, Cummins is charged with kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor after he allegedly kissed the girl while at school.