Nashville girl, 7, dies after being shot by toddler; Man wanted for questioning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 7-year-old girl died Tuesday afternoon after police say she was shot by a two-year-old child who got a hold of a gun, and a man is now wanted for questioning.

The tragic shooting happened at the JC Napier homes on Lewis Street just before 1 p.m.

Metro police told News 2 the girl, identified as Harmony Warfield, died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after suffering a serious injury.

An investigation revealed the girl had been accidentally shot by her 2-year-old cousin.

Authorities say Harmony was inside an apartment with four other relatives—her 29-year-old aunt and three children ages 14, 11, and 2—when the shooting happened.

According to Metro police, the children were in the kitchen when a shot was heard. The 14-year-old reported the 2-year-old was holding a pistol. Police say that pistol has yet to be recovered.

Detectives were reportedly told the aunt’s friend, 27-year-old Anthony Sanders, was outside when the shot was fired, went inside to see what happened, and ran from the area.

Sanders is now wanted for questioning by Metro police. Anyone who sees him is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

