Kentucky armed robbery suspect arrested in West Knox County

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Billy Wayne Sangster (source: Knox County Sheriff's Office)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A man wanted for armed robbery in Kentucky was arrested Tuesday afternoon in West Knox County.

Billy Wayne Sangster, 47, of Warsaw, Kentucky, was taken into custody around 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Flying J on Watt Road. Officers also found the vehicle in which he was driving, which had been reported stolen in Switzerland County, Indiana.

Sangster was wanted for two counts of armed robbery in Carroll County, Kentucky, and Gallatin County, Kentucky. He will be held in the Knox County detention facility while he awaits extradition.

