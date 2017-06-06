Hawkins County rock slide blocks Hwy 70 again

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Another rock slide as closed a portion of Highway 70 at Clinch Mountain.

Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency said a second rock slide has closed Highway 70 North between Cave Springs Road and Clinch Valley Road. Mark Nagi, a spokesperson with Tennessee Department of Transportation, said crews are cleaning out the catchment area and anticipated the roadway will be back open Tuesday afternoon.

Massive rocks blocked the road on May 13 after a rock slide. Crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation worked for two weeks to clear the debris. The road finally reopened on May 26.

Nagi said the past few weeks of rain loosened rocks and caused them to fall down onto the road. He said the slide was expected and there is no issues with stability on the portion of rock near the highway.

Previous story: Hawkins County landslide shuts down part of Hwy 70 N