East Tennessee Community Design Center hosting 15th annual block party

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The East Tennessee Community Design Center is hosting its annual block party and fundraiser this week.

In the Shadows of 40, the 15th annual ETCDC Summer Party and Fundraiser includes a reception, silent auction and exclusive tours of businesses and homes in the 5th Avenue, Magnolia and Depot Avenue areas. Tour stops are within walking distance of the historic Jewel Building, 525 Gay Street.

The event is Thursday, June 8. Drinks, hors d’oeuvres adn silent auction is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and the tour begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased online or by calling (865) 525-9945.