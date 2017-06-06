Drivers see double in West Knox County



KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Seeing double? You’re not the only one.

From duplicate dead end signs to double stop signs, drivers on Buttermilk Road in West Knox County asked why they were seeing double street signs. At the intersection of Buttemilk Road and Everett Road there were three signs at one stop. Two were on the right side of the road and one was on the left side of the road.

“It’s confusing for the drivers,” said Moeen Hatab, who has lived just off Everett Road for the last five years. “On top of that, it is a waste of money. I’m sure these are expensive signs.”

