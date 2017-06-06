Did you feel it? Small earthquake reported in Loudon County

GREENBACK (WATE) – A small earthquake was reported Tuesday afternoon near Greenback in Loudon County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was reported at 3:07 p.m. with a magnitude of 2.3. WATE 6 On Your Side Meteorologist Ken Weathers says that means it’s likely only people very close to the epicenter felt it.

An estimated 900,000 earthquakes are reported each year with a magnitude of 2.5 or less, according to research by Michigan Tech.

Did you feel the earthquake? Let us know on the WATE 6 On Your Side Facebook page.