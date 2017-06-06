Deputies search for missing Knoxville woman, possibly seen in Colorado

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County deputies are asking for help to find a missing Knoxville woman who may have last been seen in Colorado.

Heather Duncan, 23, last spoke with family members on May 24 when she told her father she would be leaving with friends to go to West Knox County. The family believes she was last seen at KOA Campground in Stasburg, Colorado.

She is described as a white female with a thin build, who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 104 pounds. She has dark brown, shoulder-length, naturally wavy hair. Her ears, nose and navel are pierced. She wears dark-rimmed glasses.

Her tattoos include a rose/clock quarter sleeve on her right arm, “Enlightenment” on her left inner arm, an owl on her left wrist, a stick figure girl on her outer left arm, a large flower on her torso, and a dream catcher on her back left shoulder.

She drives a red 2014 Nissan Versa sedan with Tennessee license plate N8832F.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (865) 215-2243.