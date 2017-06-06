Charges dropped for Vols wide receiver accused of domestic assault

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Charges were dropped for a Tennessee wide receiver after the victim said he did not want to prosecute.

Josh Smith, 23, got into a fight with his roommate on May 6, according to Knoxville Police Department. Police said Smith broke down a bathroom door and started hitting his roommate.

Previous story: Vols wide receiver Josh Smith arrested

After charges were dropped in court Tuesday, Smith received 40 hours of community service and was ordered to pay court costs.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to University of Tennessee Athletics Department after the incident. Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations Tom Satkowiak said the University of Tennessee was aware of the situation. Smith is still listed on the 2017 official football roster for the University of Tennessee.