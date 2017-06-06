Missing Georgia teen found in Loudon County after Amber Alert

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) – A statewide Tennessee Amber Alert that originated in Georgia has been resolved after a suspect and the child were found after a police chase in Loudon County.

TBI says Skylee Morgan, 14, is safe and Emily Sherer is in custody. The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle was stopped there near the Roane County line after a short pursuit. They had responded to a reckless driver call on Interstate 40 and then chased the car until it crashed in a field.

They would only say they believe they have the Amber Alert suspect in custody. They also said Skylee Morgan was safe and unhurt.

Skylee had last been seen at the Baymont Inn in Calhoun, Georgia, around 11 p.m. Monday night, and was said to be in the company of Emily Paige Sherer. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they believed she was in extreme danger.