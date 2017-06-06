3rd annual craft beer showcase this month in Maryville

MARYVILLE (WATE) – The third annual Hops in the Hills craft beer festival in Maryville begins with an entire week of events leading up to the big weekend.

The festival itself is June 23 and 24 in downtown Maryville, showcasing the area’s finest artisan brews. Hops in the Hills Brew Week runs June 19-22, leading up to the main event, with what organizers call a “Celebration of Fermentation.” Each day, a different brewery will feature prizes, games and music.

On Friday, June 23, there will be a craft brew crawl and poker run from 6 to 10 p.m. provided by Knox Brew Tours. Participants pick a card at each stop to build their hand and win prizes. The brew festival runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Passes to the brew crawl are $15 and general admission for Saturday is $50 per person in advance or $60 the day of the event. It includes a T-shirt and commemorative glass. Forty-six brewers are set to take part, including Blackberry Farm and Yee-Haw Breweries.

The same weekend, there is the Summer on Broadway with Helen Ross McNabb Big BBQ Bash in downtown Maryville, featuring a farmer’s market, live music and more.