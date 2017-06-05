US soldier identified 72 years after World War II death

The Associated Press Published:

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Services are set this week for a U.S. soldier from Tennessee who was unaccounted for after being killed by German troops during World War II.

Media outlets reports a funeral for Pfc. Reece Gass will be held Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home in Greeneville. He’ll be buried with full military honors at a cemetery in Cross Anchor.

According to the Army’s Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, the 20-year-old Gass and at least two others inside a tank died on Jan. 14, 1945, when a German tank fired upon them.

Human remains found in 1947 near Cherain, Belgium, were eventually interred in Luxembourg. Last May the remains were sent to the accounting agency’s lab and were identified as those of Gass earlier this year.

