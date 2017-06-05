These are the biggest new features coming to the iPhone



SAN JOSE, Calif. (WATE) — Apple has unveiled major updates to their iPhones, iPads, watches and Mac computers Monday at their annual developers conference in San Jose, California.

Siri gets a new voice

One of the biggest changes is coming to Apple’s digital assistant. Siri is getting a new voice.

Not only will Apple offer new male and female voices, but Apple says using the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, their voices will be more natural and expressive, adjust intonation, pitch, emphasis and tempo while speaking and can translate English words and phrases into Chinese, French, German, Italian or Spanish.

Apple says Siri extends beyond voice, using on-device learning to deliver more personal experiences and offers suggestions based on personal usage of apps such as Safari, News, Mail and Messages. For example, as Siri learns topics or places a user is interested in while browsing Safari, they will be suggested when typing in Mail, Messages and other apps.

Professional camera and photos features

With iOS 11 comes several camera upgrades.

Apple says users will be able to take better photos in low lights thanks to image stabilization, flash and HDR. They’re also adding new photo effects, such as long exposure.

They are also adding new editing options for live photos with new effects that create continuous video loops as well as a long exposure effect that can capture time and movement.

Pay friends with Apple Pay

With upgraded Apple Pay if your co-worker is buying you lunch and you want to pay them back it is as easy as a text message.

Apple says their users will be able to make and receive payments quickly and securely right in Messages. You can also tell Siri to pay someone using credit or debit cars already in your Wallet.

When users get paid, they receive the money in their new Apple Pay Cash account. They can use the money instantly to send to someone, make purchases using Apple Pay in stores, apps and on the web, or transfer it from Apple Pay Cash to their bank account.

Do Not Disturb While Driving

Apple is introducing a new feature to help drivers stay focused on the road.

When Do Not Disturb While Driving is on, the iPhone can detect when you may be driving and automatically silences notifications to keep the screen dark. Users also have the option of sending an auto reply to contacts listed in Favorites to let them know they are driving and cannot respond until they arrive at their destination.

Apple unveils ‘HomePod’ speaker, first new product in years

Apple nodded to several up-and-coming technology trends, unveiling a new “smart” home speaker and device features touching on virtual reality, online privacy and a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning.

The “HomePod” speaker is similar to devices from rivals, some of which have been on the market for years. Like the Amazon Echo and Google Home, the HomePod will play music while also helping people to manage their lives and homes. Siri will be voice activated to respond to requests for information and other help around the house.

It is the first new device Apple has announced in almost three years. It unveiled the Apple Watch in September 2014.

The speaker will sell for about $350 in December in the U.S., U.K. and Australia. Amazon sells the main version of the Echo for $180; Google’s Home speaker goes for $130.

The Echo, released in 2015, and Google Home, released last year, were the first entrants in a promising market. The research firm eMarketer says than 35 million people in the U.S. are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than double its estimate from last year.

Additional features

Apple is redesigning their control center to offer frequently used controls on one page. A new lock screens delivers a more convenient way to see Notifications all in one place

Apple Maps adds indoor maps for major airports and shopping centers around the world and lane guidance to avoid missing a turn or exit

Apple Music will allow users to share songs using iMessage. Subscribers can also create a profile so their friends can follow them, listen to playlists they’ve shared and see the music they listen to most.

A one-handed keyboard mode makes typing on the go easier. A new QuickType keyboard on iPad delivers quick access to numbers, symbols and punctuation.

Home supports more categories of accessories including AirPlay 2 speakers and more ways to automate your home with new triggers.AirPlay 2 offers multi-room audio enabling users to easily control speakers using Control Center, the Home app or Siri.