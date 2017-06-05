Tennova gives prostate wellness reminder for Men’s Health Month

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – June is Men’s Health Month and Tennova Healthcare is reminding East Tennesseans to take steps to having a healthy prostate.

The most common prostate conditions include benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), prostatis and prostate cancer.

“Compared to similarly aged women, men are more likely to put off routine checkups or delay seeing a healthcare provider after experiencing symptoms,” said Sean M. DeLair, M.D., a urologist with Tennova Urology – LaFollette. “Men’s Health Month is a reminder to all men to speak with their doctor and to learn about important screenings—like the PSA (prostate-specific antigen) test—that can identify health conditions early when they are likely more treatable.”

The American Cancer Society says prostate cancer is the most common other than skin cancer. It is the third leading cause of cancer deaths in men in the United States. Each year, around 161,360 men are diagnosed and 26,730 men die from the disease.

“In most men, the prostate gland rarely causes issues until around age 40,” Dr. DeLair said. “This is partly due to normal hormonal changes associated with aging. In other words, the older you are, the greater the likelihood you will develop prostate problems.”

Tennova says there are ways to help protect the prostate:

Eat a healthy diet

Exercise regularly and maintain a healthy weight

Don’t smoke

See a doctor for a prostate wellness checkup every year starting at the age of 40.