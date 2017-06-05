Tennessee Walking Horse lost in Cherokee National Forest

VONORE, Tenn. (WATE) — Owners are searching for a horse that went missing in Monroe County.

According to Stolen Horses International, the horse was spooked and a rider was thrown Saturday while trial riding in the Citico Creek Wilderness area in the Cherokee National Forest. The horse was last seen near the Mt. Pleasent area corner of Cooper Road in full gear with saddle and bridle.

The horse is named “Susie.” She is chestnut colored 5-year-old Tennessee Walking Horse.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jonathan Guenther at (865) 340-6954. Stolen Horses International says a reward is offered for the safe return of the horse.

