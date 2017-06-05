Ryan O’Donnell wins ‘Hairry Award’ for best anchor hair in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – “Hold up – wait a minute. Let’s put some O’Donnell in it!”

Anchormen and anchorwomen are known for having the right style. WATE 6 On Your Side Ryan O’Donnell’s always camera ready hair just picked him up his first ever HAIRRY Award for “Local Newsmen with the Best Hair.”

According to their website, the HAIRRYs celebrate fabulous hair and the people who have it. The awards look at thickness, volume, style and no receding hairline. They also note that “there seems to be a correlation between great hair and overall hotness.”

As for Ryan’s hair, the website says “though he’s truly exceptional in his broadcasting, it’s his hair that’s the real standout here. Not overly done or overly voluminous, his combed lightish brown follicles inspire trust and promote authority, making him the perfect vehicle to deliver the headlines of the day.”

Ryan said he would like to thank his dad for his good genes and the people who voted for him.

“I just spray heavily, I mold, I shape, I hair dry, I spray. It doesn’t move,” Ryan joked. “That Memorial Day weekend storm, my hair did not move. Trees were falling over, but my hair doesn’t move.”

On casual days, Ryan says he lets his hair rest from products, opting instead for a down ‘do.

“Kind of like exercising, you take a break on the weekends. My hair takes a break on the weekends,” said Ryan.

You can follow Ryan on Twitter

