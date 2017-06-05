Predators fans pack Nashville ahead of Stanley Cup Final Game 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The sun isn’t shining, but Predators fans have enough gold to light up the sky in Nashville for game four of the Stanley Cup Final.

“It’s mind blowing to see a notion of gold fill these streets. If you’re anywhere in another state, another sports team you’re envious of the Preds right now,” says one fan.

Another fan said, “I actually was on the plaza down here on Broadway for New Year’s Eve 2016, and it was not that crazy on New Year’s Eve even.”

The city is packed and all eyes are on Bridgestone Arena as the Nashville Predators hope to win another game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, to tie things up 2-2.

With all of the excitement, fans can’t help but wonder what the next item to hit the ice will be. However, The Preds’ Head Coach Peter Laviolette put out a public service announcement on Twitter Monday morning urging fans to keep the fishy business off the ice.

PSA from Head Coach Peter Laviolette. pic.twitter.com/UyMuWDCneJ — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) June 5, 2017

If you do not have a ticket, you can still head to Smashville to be a part of the excitement. Another screen is being added outside of the stadium and the Ascend Amphitheater on First Street will be opened up for fans to watch the game. You can cheer on the Preds from home Monday night on NBC at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.