Man wanted for shooting at Claiborne County deputies added to TBI ‘Most Wanted’ list

TAZEWELL (WATE) – A Kentucky man wanted for injuring a deputy during a high-speed chase in Claiborne County last week has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

David DeWayne Evans, 31, is wanted for attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony in connection with two separate incidents in which Claiborne County deputies were chasing him and he fired shots.

Officers said they were chasing Evans who began shooting at deputies from his vehicle, a black Kia Amanti four-door sedan. A deputy was injured when he crashed his vehicle during the chase. The deputy was taken to the hospital and released.

Evans is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 210 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.