Knoxville non-profit holds supply drive for teachers

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Dream Center is helping hundreds of Knox County teachers by providing them with free school supplies.

An overwhelming number of educators say they dip into their own pockets to pay for school supplies. According to a report from the Education Market Association, teachers spent $530 of their own money on classroom items. Teachers in high-poverty schools spent nearly 40 percent more—an average of $672.

As part of their teacher school supply project, Knoxville Dream Center is proving teacher supply bags to teacher for the beginning of school at Title I schools. Title I schools have a percentage of low-income students of at least 40 percent and receive federal, state and local funds.

Last year, the Knoxvlle Dream Center provided 120 teachers with a large bag of supplies. This year, they’re hoping to help 360 teachers. Currently, the Knoxville Dream Center serves Inskip, Pond Gap, Fountain City and Norwood elementary schools.

“What a joy to see their expressions and thanks and relief to be able to have what they needed to get school going,” said Pastor Johyn Unthank, One Schools Outreach Coordinator with Knoxville Dream Center.

The cost to provide a bag of supplies is $35. Those that would like to help can either buy supplies or contact Unthank at (865) 689-9636.

The Knoxville Dream Center is collecting supplies through Sunday, July 23.

Supplies needed include:

Crayola Brand 24 Ct Crayons

Crayola Brand 12 Ct Colored Pencils

Cap Erasers

Blunt End Scissors

Dry markers/Erasers

Tissues/Kleenex

Black Composition Books

Hand Sanitizer

Quart Ziploc Bags

Sandwich Ziploc Bags

#2 Yellow Pencils

Glue Sticks

Highlighters

Dry Erase Markers

Solid Color Folders

Spiral Notebooks

Wire Ruled Paper

Clorox Wipes

Gallon Ziploc Bags