Gov. Haslam to sign IMPROVE Act

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam will hold ceremonies in three different areas of the state on Monday.

He is visiting Union City, Chattanooga and Nashville to sign the IMPROVE Act. It is, according to the Haslam administration, a key piece of his NextTennessee legislative agenda which delivers a safe, reliable and debt-free transportation network while providing the largest tax cut in state history.

The three areas where Haslam is holding ceremonies are:

Hamilton County Welcome Center, I-75 North, Chattanooga – 10:15 a.m. EDT

Acklen Park Drive (on I-440 overpass), Nashville – 1:00 p.m. CDT

U.S. 51 S. (at the future I-69 construction site, 0.5 miles southwest of Quality Inn), Union City – 3:00 p.m. CDT

The IMPROVE Act (Improving Manufacturing, Public Roads and Opportunities for a Vibrant Economy), is slated to cut nearly $300 million in taxes next year and more than $500 million in taxes annually at full implementation, including a 20 percent decrease in the sales tax on groceries and a $113 million reduction in business taxes on manufacturers.

Nearly 1,000 road and bridge projects across all 95 counties will be delivered through a conservative, responsible and user-based approach of raising the gas tax by six cents and diesel tax by 10 cents – each over the next three years.

Majority Leader Mark Norris (R-Collierville) and Reps. Barry Doss (R-Leoma) and Bill Dunn (R-Knoxville) sponsored the legislation.