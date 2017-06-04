Zoo Knoxville giving $5 discount off admission

(Photo: Zoo Knoxville)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville is offering residents of nine East Tennessee counties $5 dollars off general admission Monday, June 5, through Thursday, June 8, to kick off the start of summer.

People who live in Knox, Anderson, Union, Jefferson, Sevier, Grainger, Blount, Roane and Loudon counties are eligible for the discounted admission.

Zoo Knoxville recently opened Tiger Forest at Asian Trek, a $10 million, multi-acre habitat for Malayan tigers and white-naped cranes.

In addition to Tiger Forest, the zoo has a full schedule of encounters with animal ambassadors and talks by animal caretakers, camel rides and the Clayton Safari Splash water play area available daily.

To receive $5 off zoo admission, residents of eligible counties may show any identification with their address at the zoo’s ticket window.

The offer cannot be combined with any other discount or coupon.

