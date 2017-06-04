Predators fans continue catfish tradition

NASHVILLE (WATE) – It’s one of the most unique traditions in all of sports and now that the Nashville Predators are on hockey’s biggest stage, more catfishes are seeing time on the ice than ever before.

Many hockey fans are known for throwing items or animals onto the ice rink and for Predators fans the popular southern catfish is the chosen item.

The tricky part to throwing the fish onto the ice is not finding a catfish or physically throwing it, but rather finding a way to smuggle the fish into the arena.

“I’m gonna wear my bathing suit, strap it on there, then put it in a ziploc bag, and have an opening right there and throw it out. I’m hoping it will work. If not, then I’ll just hold it for pictures and stuff,” said Predators fan Jen Kready.

The catfish tradition is clearly starting to pay off, as the Predators won their first Stanley Cup Finals game ever Saturday night, defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1.