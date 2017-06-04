Police search for wrong-way driver after man killed in head-on crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a wrong-way driver after a man was killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 440 early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred on the I-65 South ramp to I-440 near around 1:30 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the pickup truck was traveling East in the westbound lanes of I-440 before it crashed head-on into a small SUV entering from I-65.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wrong-way driver reportedly got out of his truck following the crash and ran toward nearby Loft apartments on Franklin Road.

K-9 officers were brought in to track the suspect but have been unable to locate him so far. It is unknown if he was injured in the crash.

The ramp reopened to traffic around 6 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.