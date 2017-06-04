Park Rangers identify men who died at Great Smoky Mountain National Park

GSMNP (WATE) – Rangers with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park have released the names of the two men who died in the park between May 28th and June 3rd.

Park Rangers recovered the body of 56-year-old James Baker from Hanover, Pennsylvania Saturday afternoon.

Baker was found in Abrams Creek approximately one and one-half miles from the Abrams Falls Trailhead.

Baker’s official cause of death will be released once the medical examiner completes their report.

Michal Bojko was found on Sunday, May 28, after he fell approximately 80 feet to his death from the top of the 100-foot tall Ramsey Cascades.

Bojko had been living in Sevier County for the past several years. He was originally from the Czech Republic.