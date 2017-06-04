Knoxville Brewfest to support good cause

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 7th Annual Knoxville Brewfest will be held on June 17 to benefit CureDuchenne, a nonprofit organization that raises awareness and funds research to cure Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

This celebration of beer features over 80 breweries, hundreds of beers and over 2,500 passionate craft beer fans.

Knoxville Brewfest 2017 will be held from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at a new venue on the 700 Block of Gay Street in downtown Knoxville.

Advance tickets are $45 until June 1, and $50 after.

Tickets went on sale March 22nd, and may be purchased here.

Tickets include admission to Brewfest, a tasting glass, a Fest map, and beer tasting.

The event is being organized to help raise money to find a cure for Duchenne, which is a devastating muscle disease that impacts 1 in 3,500 boys.

Boys are usually diagnosed with Duchenne by the age of 5, in a wheelchair by 12 and most do not survive their mid-20s.