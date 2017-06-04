3-year-old dies after falling into southern Kentucky manure pit

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – A three-year-old child died Saturday afternoon after falling into a manure pit in southern Kentucky.

According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, the child was found dead in the pit used by the Amish for composting.

The pit is located along Long Lane near Pembroke. No other details have been released.

Deputies said the Christian County Coroner’s Office is handling the death investigation.

The child’s name has not been released.

For the latest on breaking news, weather, traffic and more download the WATE 6 On Your Side news app.