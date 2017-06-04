2 men dead after crashing on the dragon in Blount County

MARYVILLE (WATE) – Two men are dead after crashing their car into a tree along U.S. Route 129, better known as the Dragon, late Saturday night in Blount County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Kyle Moroney, 23, and Tanner Umphrey, 19, were killed after Moroney’s 2009 Nissan 370Z lost control, hit a tree at the passenger door and traveled approximately 100 feet down an embankment before coming to a final stop.

Both men were wearing their seat belts and THP says they do not believe drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash.

The victim’s families have been notified.