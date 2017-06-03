Remote Area Medical needs volunteers for upcoming East Tennessee clinics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Remote Area Medical needs volunteers in the East Tennessee area.

RAM said they’re looking for medical, dental and vision professionals who are willing to volunteer their time at clinics in Athens and Newport coming up during Summer 2017.

Anyone interested in helping out should visit RAM’s volunteers website here.

According to RAM, Tennessee is the first and now one of only 12 states to allow doctors and dentists from other states cross state lines to provide free medical care on a temporary basis.

Local RAM Clinic Dates:

Newport, Tenn: June 10 and 11

Athens, Tenn. July 8 and 9