RAM holds 14th Annual Salute to Service

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Remote Area Medical (RAM) held their 14th annual salute to service in honor of all who serve or have served in all branches of the military Saturday morning.

The salute to service gave special recognition to Korean War veterans and their families.

RAM’s flagship plane, a C-47/DC-3 which flew on D-Day, was on exhibit, along with war memorabilia and other period aircraft and other military vehicles.

Festivities included patriotic music performed by the Tennessee Wind Symphony and the Smokyland Sound Barbershop Chorus.

The event was free to the public.

