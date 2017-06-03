Pepperoni Roll recalled due to ‘extraneous materials’

WASHINGTON (WATE) – P&S Bakery Inc. announced they are recalling approximately 2,959 pounds of pepperoni products.

According to the FDA website it may be contaminated with “extraneous material,”specifically clear meat casing utilized in food production.The frozen, ready-to-eat, beef and pork pepperoni roll item was produced on March 29, 2017. The following product is subject to recall:

5.25-oz. clear plastic wrapped packages containing 1 piece of Gia Russa brand “DOUBLE STUFFED Pepperoni Roll PEPPERONI & MOZZARELLA,” with lot/case code 17088.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “EST. 27274” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The company is urging anyone who purchased this product not to consume it.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call John Houser, Quality Assurance Manager, at (330) 707-4141.