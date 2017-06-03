GSMNP (WATE) – One man is dead after a possible drowning along Abrams Creek Saturday afternoon at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park Rangers say they found a deceased, adult male in the river about a mile and a half from the Abrams Falls Trailhead.
One man found dead at GSMNP’s Abrams Creek
Rangers say they received the initial report at 12:03 p.m and that the body recovery will require the park’s technical rescue team. Due to the steep terrain, the recovery could take several hours.
The body has not been identified at this time and more information will be provided when available.