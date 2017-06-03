Nashville to hold ‘Broadway Smash’ parties before home games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Live music and big screens will take over Lower Broadway for a free “Broadway Smash” party as the Nashville Predators fight for the Stanley Cup in Games 3 and 4 on June 3 and 5.

A stage at Fifth Avenue and Broadway will be set up large screens for both games. “The Broadway Smash: Preds Party with a Purpose” events are free and open to the public.

Broadway will be closed between Fifth and Third avenues. The site will open to the public at 3 p.m. each of those days with a concert beginning at 4 p.m., a pre-game broadcast will be aired beginning at 5:30 p.m. before the games start at 7 p.m.

“Nashville knows how to celebrate world-class sports with world-class music and the world’s best hockey fans,” Mayor Megan Barry said. “Only in Nashville could you have A-list artists on hand and excited to help the city come together for great music while we cheer on our Nashville Predators. We can’t thank the fans enough for their enthusiasm and all the Metro agencies and community partners who will make these events possible.”

“Preds Party in the Park” will be held at Music City Walk of Fame Park for away games on Monday and next Wednesday.

Large screens will be set up for the pre-game broadcast starting at 6:30 p.m. and Games 1 and 2 starting at 7 p.m.

Merchandise will be available for purchase and DJ Robert Luke will be on hand for entertainment.

Attendees can bring blankets and lawn chairs to Walk of Fame Park. At Broadway Smash, lawn chairs and small bags, no larger than 12×12 will be allowed. No backpacks or coolers will be permitted at either event. For a complete list of house rules, click here.

Should additional games be necessary starting with Game 5 on June 8, locations for parties will remain in downtown, but at a different location due to CMA Music Fest.