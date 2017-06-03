Fashion trends for the upcoming Summer season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With Memorial Day marking the unofficial start of Summer, it is time to ditch the warm clothes and bring out some that show a little more skin. But, for some, it can be difficult to break out that more revealing clothing. Fashion expert Sarah Merrell from Gage Models & Talent Agency says there are ways you can pull off the hottest trend at any size or age.

Merrell said that Summer swim wear could make a difference in your pool decisions.

“Women are in luck this year because swimwear is stylish and functional,” said Merrell.

If you are uncomfortable in a bikini, Merrell said that it is okay to pull out the one-piece.

Merrell said, “There are lots of really colorful, really beautiful one piece swimsuits.”

Scalloped edges, lace, and transparent panels transform the regular one-piece into something new and trendy Merrell pointed out.

Another trend that can be transformed to be worn by all is the Crop-Top.

Merrell said, ” A lot of people would be like, ‘I can never wear a crop top!’ and that’s what I used to think.” She said, “But, worn correctly, Crop-Tops can actually be very classy and elegant looking.”

She said by pairing it with something like high wasted or wide-legged pant or a maxi skirt, you can transform it into something new.

Merrell said that bralettes are also another trend making their way onto the fashion scene this Summer. She says any one can wear one.

“Like a Crop-Top if you pair it with the right clothing, it can actually look very nice and any age can wear a bralette.”

She recommends pairing a bralette with a shirt the has an open back on it or a deep V-Neck.