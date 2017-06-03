Bike and Bark event celebrates Knoxville’s outdoors

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Bike, Boat, Brew and Bark event in downtown Knoxville’s Volunteer Landing served to celebrate dog lovers, adventurers, beer enthusiasts and local tourists looking to discover the urban wilderness in Knoxville.

The special event let patrons ride their bikes, bring their pets and explore Knoxville with other East Tennesseans.

“Getting people outside. Getting people outside and enjoying this community. We’ve got a lot of great outdoor opportunities in Knoxville and we want to get people exposed to that,” said participant Kenny Reed.

In addition to the exploring events, the day featured Visit Knoxville Powerboat Classic races, Pet Photo contests by Young-Williams, a Riverwalk Tour with Jack Neely, Urban Bike Ride from Cherokee Farm, Brewery Slow Rides, and much more.

The event cost $7 per person and went from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

