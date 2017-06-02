Young-Williams Animal Center Pets of the Week: Sebastian

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Sebastian is a 7-week-old kitten that came in as a stray to Young-Williams Animal Center.

Kittens are typically not adopted until they are 8-weeks, but because of Sebastian’s leg, he won’t be available for a couple more weeks. Sebastian is getting around quite well on his broken leg.

In fact, you can’t even tell he has a limp unless you’re looking for it. He jumps, climbs and loves to talk just to hear himself talk. He will be available for adoption once he is healed.

Sebastian was helped through Young-Williams Animal Center’s Animal Compassion Fund. Young-Williams said their goal is to find loving forever homes for the animals that come through our doors, however many animals are not suitable for adoption.

The Harry and Carolyn Galbraith Animal Compassion Fund provides needed resources to treat animals with medical conditions or behavioral problems that would otherwise render them unadoptable. The fund helps with necessary medical equipment and treatment as well as providing foster homes for these delicate pets while they heal. Once restored to health, the animals can be placed on the adoption floor to find their new forever friend.

To contribute to the Harry and Carolyn Galbraith Animal Compassion Fund, please call (865)705-8008 or donate online at young-williams.org.