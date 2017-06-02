Tennessee Valley Fair releases 2017 concert lineup

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Valley Fair has announced more concerts for this year’s event.

The concert lineup kicks off on Friday, September 8, with LoCash. Michael Ray with Drew Baldridge perform on Sunday, September 10. Matthew West is on September 11, Josh Tuner on September 12, Cheap Trick on September 13 and Jagged Edge on September 14.

1970s favorite Kool and the Gang perform on Friday, September 15, Con Hunley’s performance is on Saturday September 16, and John Michael Montgomery performs on Sunday, September 17.

Tickets go on sale on June 7 at 10 a.m. You must have a fair admission ticket to attend concerts.

More online: Buy tickets