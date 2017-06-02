Tenn. Sen. Mark Green not reentering governor race; eying role in Washington

NASHVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee State Senator Mark Green says he will not re-enter the race for Tennessee governor, instead eying a role in Washington.

Green had announced earlier this year he would run as a Republican for the governor seat being vacated by the term-limited Bill Haslam. He suspended his campaign while awaiting confirmation as President Trump’s pick for Secretary of the Army, but later withdrew amid bipartisan criticism about his past comments on LGBT issues and Muslims

Green said in a statement Friday he is eying a role in Washington, saying he “saw first hand what President Trump calls the swamp,” and that the “real fight is in Washington, DC.”

“I will instead look to Washington DC to help serve our country and provide real help to President Trump,” he said. “Several options exist in our near future to do this and I will continue discussions with people around the state and Washington as I find the best path of service.”

