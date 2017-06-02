Suspects in Knox County motel murder arrested in Michigan

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Crime scene photographer takes photos at Red Roof Inn located at 7525 Crosswood Boulevard

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested two suspects wanted in connection to a murder in a motel parking lot.

Alonso Shivez Hoskins was taken into custody at around 4:00 p.m. in Grosse Pointe, Michigan by agents of the FBI Detroit Division Violent Crimes Squad, according to the sheriff’s office. A first-degree murder warrant out of Knox County was issued for his arrest Friday.

The sheriff’s office said a second suspect was arrested along with Hoskins on drug charges in Michigan. He does not currently face charges related to the homicide.

Hoskins and the second suspect were wanted after a shooting on Tuesday. Investigators said Jack McFall, 57, was shot and killed at a Red Roof Inn located at 7525 Crosswood Boulevard.

A warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution was also issued by the FBI Knoxville Division. The sheriff’s office said Hoskins will be extradited to Knox County where he will be held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Previous story: Knox County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected murderers

PHOTOS: East Knoxville motel murder suspects

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s