Suspects in Knox County motel murder arrested in Michigan

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested two suspects wanted in connection to a murder in a motel parking lot.

Alonso Shivez Hoskins was taken into custody at around 4:00 p.m. in Grosse Pointe, Michigan by agents of the FBI Detroit Division Violent Crimes Squad, according to the sheriff’s office. A first-degree murder warrant out of Knox County was issued for his arrest Friday.

The sheriff’s office said a second suspect was arrested along with Hoskins on drug charges in Michigan. He does not currently face charges related to the homicide.

Hoskins and the second suspect were wanted after a shooting on Tuesday. Investigators said Jack McFall, 57, was shot and killed at a Red Roof Inn located at 7525 Crosswood Boulevard.

A warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution was also issued by the FBI Knoxville Division. The sheriff’s office said Hoskins will be extradited to Knox County where he will be held on a $1,000,000 bond.

